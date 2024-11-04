2024 Northern Colorado Election Guide: Key Races, Ballot Measures, and Where to Vote

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The 2024 election cycle in Northern Colorado is shaping up to be a significant one. You won’t find information about the presidential candidates at NorthFortyNews.com. We recommend you look to trusted sources for information on those candidates. See our inset below about recommended national information sources.

With federal, state, and local issues on the ballot, residents are encouraged to engage in the democratic process to shape the future of their local communities.

U.S. House of Representatives Elections

One of the most closely watched races in Northern Colorado is for the U.S. House of Representatives. The region falls within Colorado’s 2nd and 4th Congressional Districts. In the 4th District, which includes parts of Northern Colorado, incumbent Republican Ken Buck is facing Democratic challenger Isaac McCorkle. Buck, who has served since 2015, is known for his conservative stance on issues such as fiscal policy and immigration. McCorkle focuses on healthcare reform and renewable energy as central parts of his platform.

In the 2nd District, which covers Fort Collins, incumbent Democrat Joe Neguse is running for re-election against Republican Charlie Winn. Neguse, a prominent voice on climate change and public lands, is a popular figure in Fort Collins and surrounding areas, while Winn is advocating for a platform that emphasizes economic development and lower taxes.

Key Statewide Ballot Measures

Voters in Northern Colorado will also have a say on a series of statewide ballot measures that cover diverse topics, including:

Amendment 79 : This amendment seeks to enshrine abortion rights within the Colorado state constitution, a measure that has generated significant discussion across the state. Proponents argue it ensures reproductive rights, while opponents believe it disregards fetal rights (Colorado Public Radio).

: This amendment seeks to enshrine abortion rights within the Colorado state constitution, a measure that has generated significant discussion across the state. Proponents argue it ensures reproductive rights, while opponents believe it disregards fetal rights (Colorado Public Radio). Proposition 127: This measure proposes a ban on trophy hunting for certain big cat species within Colorado, including mountain lions and bobcats. Advocates for Proposition 127 highlight the need for conservation, while critics argue it could disrupt ecosystem balance (KUNC).

Local Issues in Fort Collins

Several local measures focus on city improvement and infrastructure in Fort Collins. Voters will be asked to approve a tax extension to support public transportation projects, specifically improving the MAX bus rapid transit system and expanding bike lane networks. Additionally, funds from this tax would be allocated to road repairs and traffic improvements throughout Fort Collins.

See the description for 2-A at : ballotready.org

Polling Locations and Voting Information

Colorado operates primarily as a mail-in ballot state, meaning that all registered voters receive a ballot by mail. However, for those who prefer to vote in person or need assistance, Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) are available. Northern Colorado polling locations include:

Larimer County Courthouse Offices at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins

at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins Harmony Library at 4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins

at 4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins Estes Park Town Hall at 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park

at 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park Loveland Police & Courts Building at 810 E. 10th St., Loveland

810 E. 10th St., Loveland Weld County Administration Building at 1150 O St., Greeley, CO 80631

at 1150 O St., Greeley, CO 80631 Windsor Recreation Center at 250 N. 11th St., Windsor, CO 80550

These VSPCs offer services like voter registration, ballot replacement, and assistance for voters with disabilities. A full list of polling locations and ballot drop boxes is available on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.

Key Dates and Deadlines

Voters should remember that all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 5, to be counted.

With important federal, state, and local issues at stake, Northern Colorado’s voters can make their voices heard on issues that matter most to their community.

Trusted National Sources of National Election Information

For reliable and up-to-date information on the national presidential election, here are some trusted sources that provide comprehensive coverage, in-depth analysis, and fact-checked reporting:

The Associated Press (AP News) The AP is known for its unbiased reporting and is often the first to call election results based on verified data.

AP Election Coverage Reuters Reuters is another reputable, nonpartisan news agency that covers the presidential election with balanced and well-researched reporting.

Reuters Election Coverage National Public Radio (NPR) NPR provides thorough, fact-based coverage, including interviews, analyses, and up-to-the-minute election results.

NPR Election 2024 FiveThirtyEight (ABC News) Known for its data-driven approach, FiveThirtyEight offers detailed election forecasting, polling analysis, and statistical insights.

FiveThirtyEight PBS NewsHour PBS provides nonpartisan coverage and is widely trusted for its in-depth reporting on the election and political issues.

PBS NewsHour The New York Times and The Washington Post Both of these major newspapers offer comprehensive election coverage, including real-time results, analysis, and expert opinions.

NYT Election Coverage

Washington Post Election Coverage Fact-Checking Sites: PolitiFact and FactCheck.org Both websites are dedicated to verifying claims made by candidates and media, helping voters distinguish fact from misinformation.

PolitiFact

FactCheck.org Official Government Sources: Federal Election Commission and State Election Websites The Federal Election Commission (FEC) and state election sites provide official information on voter registration, election laws, and results.

Federal Election Commission