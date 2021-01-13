Community Representative Announces Candidacy for Fort Collins Mayor

Gerry Horak has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Fort Collins.

The City’s upcoming general election will take place on Tuesday, April 6 with mail-in ballots being accepted in the weeks prior to the election. Gerry has lived in the northwest district of Fort Collins for over 40 years and has been elected to represent his neighbors on the City Council a total of six times.

Gerry served as Mayor from 1984 to 1985 with his most recent City Council term ending in April 2019.

“My goal is to help others and make Fort Collins a place that people want to live, work, and play,” said Gerry. “To achieve this goal, I plan to provide balanced and proven leadership to City Council that will enable us to work together for the benefit of all Fort Collins citizens,” Gerry said.

Gerry has stated that his top five priorities are as follows:

Revitalizing the Economy

Building Community – Make living and housing more affordable

Protecting our Environment

COVID 19 Recovery

Spending Taxpayer Money Wisely

Gerry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and geography from Towson State University, a master’s degree in resource economics from John Hopkins University and a Ph.D. in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. Gerry and his wife Connie have five adult children and seven grandchildren.

“Times are hard for small businesses and many families right now, I have the leadership skills to help find sustainable, post-pandemic solutions with a ‘get it done’ attitude,” said Gerry.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins Mayor and City Council, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/council/