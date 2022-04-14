Consider Serving on an Advisory Board or Commission

WELD COUNTY, CO — During National Volunteer Month, Weld County Government encourages residents to consider volunteering on an advisory board or commission.

Beyond having a say in many different services provided to residents, volunteers on boards and commissions get to work alongside county staff and other residents to make an impact on county government – something that makes the effort unique.

Tina Booton, Weld County Weed Division Supervisor and facilitator of the Noxious Weed Management Advisory Board, sees the impact volunteering has on not only the county but also residents.

“It’s great to have input from those who live in unincorporated parts of Weld County about how other citizens should operate weed management,” Booton said. “Serving on advisory boards and commissions helps residents educate themselves about the services, programs, and resources their tax dollars are paying for. That’s pretty impactful if you ask me.”

Volunteering is a great way to enhance your knowledge of county government and become an advocate for the many programs and services that Weld County Government offers to residents.

According to Doug Erler, Weld County Director of the Department of Justice Services and facilitator of the Weld County Community Corrections Board, serving on boards and commissions allows citizens to be the voice of their community. When it comes to the Community Corrections Board, he adds, “residents and other criminal justice system stakeholders who serve on this board review all cases that come from the courts, the Department of Corrections for local placement – they make lifechanging decisions. This is an extremely hard-working board, and each member has an equal voice.”

Information regarding current openings can be found at https://www.weldgov.com/Government/County-Governance/Boards-and-Commissions/Current-Openings.