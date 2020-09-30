Larimer County Releases 2020 General Election Information

Larimer County has posted information regarding the 2020 General Election on its website to inform and prepare registered voters for the upcoming general election.

Election day is taking place on Tuesday, November 3 and ballots will be mailed to registered voters the beginning the week of Monday, October 12. The election will include and be for Federal including President and Vice President, State and local Candidates, and State and local ballot questions and issues.

The sample ballot includes information for voters on how to vote correctly as well as all information pertaining to who is running and what their affiliation is, what issues are up for a vote and all the details of those issues. In addition to the sample ballot, there is also a list of 2020 general election drop-off and voting locations for voters to go to vote posted on the site.

There is also a notice of election on the site, notifying voters of how the election will be conducted as well as rules and regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a 2020 election calendar that has been updated on Tuesday, September 15, listing all dates for elections in 2020 from the presidential primary election and the primary election to the general election.

For more information regaring the sample ballot, visit: 2020_larimer_county_general_election_sample_ballot and https://www.larimer.org/clerk/elections/current-elections/2020