Letter to the Editor: Integrity Matters – Angela Myers

Integrity Matters.

Simply stated, Angela Myers, our current Clerk/Recorder, has a history of running fair elections. In this time of national discord over election integrity, Angela Myers has served the citizens of Larimer County with honesty, integrity, and professionalism. While the office of Clerk/Recorder is an elected position, Angela Myers has demonstrated that it should not be a political office.

During my tenure as your District Attorney, I was privileged to observe Angela Myers as she worked tirelessly to modernize and improve the efficiency of the Clerk/Recorder’s Office. Angela Myers has made renewing your car registration an easy process as opposed to a dreaded, but necessary chore. Angela Myers has an eye for innovation with a goal of improving services for everyone who lives in Larimer County.

Angela Myers is a straight talker. If you have a question, ask her. She is the most accessible elected official in Larimer County. Angela Myers will respond to your inquiry with a knowledgeable unbiased answer. How refreshing.

Each of us will be well served by re-electing Angela Myers as our Clerk/Recorder. Sometimes, the best person for the job is already in the job. Such is the case with Angela Myers!

Clifford Riedel