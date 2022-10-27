Today’s Weather: 10/27/22

October 27, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today the rain will be ending this morning with breaks of sun in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight we’ll see Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 17 40 53 24
Berthoud 3 39 54 26
Fort Collins 10 37 55 26
Greeley 6 39 53 24
Laporte 5 39 53 27
Livermore 18 38 50 23
Loveland 12 39 54 27
Red Feather Lakes 9 27 37 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 18 38 53 28
Wellington 1 38 53 24
Windsor 3 39 55 25
*As of October 27, 2022 10:00am

