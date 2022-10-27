Today’s Weather: 10/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today the rain will be ending this morning with breaks of sun in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight we’ll see Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|17
|40
|53
|24
|Berthoud
|3
|39
|54
|26
|Fort Collins
|10
|37
|55
|26
|Greeley
|6
|39
|53
|24
|Laporte
|5
|39
|53
|27
|Livermore
|18
|38
|50
|23
|Loveland
|12
|39
|54
|27
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|27
|37
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|18
|38
|53
|28
|Wellington
|1
|38
|53
|24
|Windsor
|3
|39
|55
|25
|*As of October 27, 2022 10:00am
