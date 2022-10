Fossil Ridge HS took on Rocky Mountain HS at Timnath Stadium on October 14. It was back and forth through the first half, ending 10-7. But Fossil Ridge took control in the second half, with the final score being 31-14.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate