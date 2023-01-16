Today’s Weather: 1/16/23

January 16, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few clouds. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see some clouds with a low near 25F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 45 40 20
Berthoud 0 34 43 23
Fort Collins 6 41 44 25
Greeley 3 42 39 19
Laporte 2 44 44 25
Livermore 5 39 44 24
Loveland 5 39 43 25
Red Feather Lakes 17 28 30 16
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 17 40 45 25
Wellington 0 43 45 23
Windsor 0 37 42 22
*As of January 16, 2023 10:00am

