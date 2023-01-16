Today’s Weather: 1/16/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and a few clouds. High 44F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see some clouds with a low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|45
|40
|20
|Berthoud
|0
|34
|43
|23
|Fort Collins
|6
|41
|44
|25
|Greeley
|3
|42
|39
|19
|Laporte
|2
|44
|44
|25
|Livermore
|5
|39
|44
|24
|Loveland
|5
|39
|43
|25
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|28
|30
|16
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|17
|40
|45
|25
|Wellington
|0
|43
|45
|23
|Windsor
|0
|37
|42
|22
|*As of January 16, 2023 10:00am
