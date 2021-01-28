Tricia Canonico to Kick Off Campaign for Fort Collins City Council District 3

Tricia Canonico will hold a Q&A today, Thursday, January 28, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm to officially launch her city council campaign.

Tricia will share her ideas for leading Fort Collins into the future while simultaneously prioritizing families and the community. Residents will have the opportunity to hear from the candidate and ask her questions regarding her ideas for District 3.

“It’s time to come together and work towards COVID recovery and growing our economy while protecting our open space, community, and all of the things that make Fort Collins special,” said Tricia. “We can make families our highest priority and build a better future together,” Tricia said.

The Q&A will be held virtually through a Facebook live stream on her Facebook page listed below.

For more information regarding Tricia Canonico and her campaign, visit: triciaforfoco.com or to view her Facebook page, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TriciaforFortCollins