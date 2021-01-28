U.S. Navy Blue Angels Recent Flight Over Loveland Preparation for Airshow

January 28, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
U.S. Navy Blue Angels preliminary January visit for preparation of Saturday, October 16 through Sunday, October 17, 2021 Airshow at Northern Colorado Regional Airport. Photo courtesy of Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The United States Navy Blue Angels flew over Loveland on Tuesday, January 19, to prepare for an upcoming airshow.

The airshow will be held in Loveland and feature the Blue Angels’ aerobatics on Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17. The airshow is also part of a 30-city tour to celebrate the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary.

The last time the Blue Angels performed in Loveland was nearly 20 years ago. The show will feature the same jets that flew overhead on Tuesday, January 19, which are new and more powerful, called ‘Super Hornets.’

For more information regarding the Blue Angels’ airshow, visit: https://www.attendstar.com/greatcoloradoairshow or to view videos of the Tuesday, January 19 visit from the Blue Angels, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y5ra7d8u

