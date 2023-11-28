Windsor Mayor, Town Board Candidacy Filing Opens Jan. 2

The filing period for candidates seeking elected offices in the Town of Windsor’s upcoming general election will officially open on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Next year’s general election for the town, which takes place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, will be for the following Town Board seats:

Mayor

Town Board Member, District 1

Town Board Member, District 3

Town Board Member, District 5

To become a candidate, a person must submit a nomination petition, which will be available for pick up from the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Petitions can be circulated beginning the same day and must be returned completed to the Town Clerk’s office by Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Anyone seeking to be a candidate for elected office in Windsor:

Must be a registered voter

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must be at least 18 years of age by election day.

Must be a Windsor resident who has lived in Windsor and in their respective district for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election.

Cannot have been convicted of a felony.

Cannot be an employee of the town.

Per the town’s Home Rule Charter, an automatic revision of election boundaries was triggered earlier this year to ensure voting districts are roughly similar in the number of registered voters. In September, the Windsor Town Board approved revised election boundaries in compliance with the charter’s requirements. To review the new district boundaries, visit windsorgov.com/Districts.

Information packets for candidates will be available beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at Town Hall and online, along with more information about elections in the Town of Windsor, at windsorgov.com/Elections.