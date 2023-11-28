Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Main Trailhead Closed For Improvements

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space’s main trailhead, 6550 W. County Rd. 38E, is closed to public access until December 18 to allow crews to complete parking and kiosk area improvements and install an additional vault toilet.

The improvements at the main trailhead are geared to improve flow and ease congestion for both vehicles and visitor traffic. Additionally, improvements to the kiosk area will include hardening the surface, improving drainage, and updating the informational signs and map.

Plans for the main trailhead improvements were developed through extensive public input during the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Management Plan process, which was adopted in 2022.

While access to Horsetooth Mountain Open Space via the main trailhead will be closed, visitors are encouraged to access the open space via Soderberg or Blue Sky trailheads. Visitors should check CoTREX (Colorado Trails Explorer app) at https://trails.colorado.gov for current advisories or closures before heading out.

For more information, please visit larimer.gov/naturalresources.