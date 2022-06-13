Windsor Movies in the Park Begins

The Town of Windsor’s annual Movies in the Park began on Friday, June 10, and will continue through September 4.

Movies in the Park are held at a different Windsor park on Fridays at 8:30 pm, with the exception of the September 4 event, which will begin at 8 pm on a Sunday.

The movie series schedule is as follows:

June 10: “The Good Dinosaur,” (PG), Eastman Park

June 24: “Trolls World Tour,” (PG), Main Park

July 8: “Surfs Up,” (PG), Boardwalk Park

July 22: “Shrek,” (PG), Main Park

August 5: “Sing,” (PG-13), Boardwalk Park

Sunday, Sept. 4: “Little Rascals,” (PG), Eastman Park, begins at 8 pm

Entrance to each movie is free. Movies in the Park is brought to you by McDonald Toyota and RE/MAX Alliance. For more information, visit recreationliveshere.com/217/Movies-in-the-Park.