Tennis Meet & Greet – Sign-Up Days
City of Loveland Parks & Recreation is serving up something new: Coast to Coast Tennis with Marsh Riggs, USPTA. Your favorite tennis programs remain on the court, plus new ones to try.
Come meet Marsh! Save 5% on all tennis programs for the summer when you pay onsite with cash or check! Register onsite at North Lake Park tennis courts – 2750 N. Taft Ave. Debit/credit card payments also accepted (no discount).
Thursday, May 21 | 4-7P and Friday, May 22 | 9-11A
North Lake Park tennis courts (south of Loveland High School)
Tennis classes start on June 1!
New Tennis Programs
KIDS
🎾Junior Rally Ball League for 6 to 10-year-olds
🎾Little Tennis for 4 to 5-year-olds
🎾Half-day camps and adaptive tennis
ADULTS
🎾Live Ball Class
🎾Drill/Play Class
🎾Cardio Tennis & Cardio Tennis Extreme
🎾Senior Tennis-ize
🎾League programs include Learn/Play Class and Senior Learn Play Class
Can’t make the meet and greet? You can register online now!
Register Now for all Tennis Programs at lovelandtennis.net
