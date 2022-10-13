Football: Poudre High School Vs Fairview High School

On October 6th, Poudre High School took on Fairview High School at French Field.

It was back and forth all night, but Fairview managed to outlast a late comeback push from the Impalas. The final score was 33-31.

Leading the charge for the Knights, Running Back, Zach Lewis, rushed for 142 yards.

After the game, Fairview improved to a record of 6-1, and the Impalas fell to 5-2 for the season.