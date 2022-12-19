Girls Basketball – Poudre HS vs Greeley Central

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Recently, Greeley Central came to play Poudre High School and took down PHS 40-36.

After a slow start, Poudre found its groove in the second quarter. Ultimately, Greeley was able to bounce back in the second half, led by Tathis Arredondo (22) with 11 points.

Some excellent game management on Greeley Central’s part allowed them to outlast a late push by the Impalas.