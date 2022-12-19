Girls Basketball – Poudre HS vs Greeley Central

December 19, 2022
Betsy Bain (20) drives into the key as Madison Sepeda (3) defends in Greeley Central’s win. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Recently, Greeley Central came to play Poudre High School and took down PHS 40-36.

After a slow start, Poudre found its groove in the second quarter.  Ultimately, Greeley was able to bounce back in the second half, led by Tathis Arredondo (22) with 11 points.

Some excellent game management on Greeley Central’s part allowed them to outlast a late push by the Impalas.

Tathis Arredondo (22) searches for a teammate to pass to as she brings the ball into the Impala half in their win over Poudre High School.
(Photo by Nick Douglas)
Jaque Forrest (12) sets herself to stop Zoey Drovdal (14) from advancing the ball.
(Photo by Nick Douglas)

 

