$25,000 Awarded to Minority-Owned Businesses 

WIN Program seeks to increase access to capital & resources for BIPOC

Wealth in Numbers (WIN), a program by The BIPOC Alliance, awarded a total of $25,000 in grants to support the sustainability and growth of businesses owned by Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in Larimer County. Sixteen applicants received funds to support needs such as COVID-19 relief, general overhead capital, payroll, or marketing. Over 30 applications were received, totaling over $188,000 in funding requests.

Through the WIN program, The BIPOC Alliance bridges the wealth gap by elevating, educating, and uplifting members of the BIPOC business community. The WIN Grant application process severs common barriers in funding eligibility, such as no intrusive or labor-intensive reporting, and allows applicants autonomy over how funds are used for their business to thrive.

In addition to grant funding support, the WIN program leverages the strengths within the BIPOC community to offer peer-led training, mentorship, community connection, networking, and more. The BIPOC Alliance serves the Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color communities in Larimer County providing opportunities for healing and joy on the path to liberation. Visit https://www.bipocalliance.org/ win for more information.

Temporary, one-time American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding enabled the WIN program to launch in 2022. Of the funding received, $17,000 was allocated to grant support. The application process revealed over $188,000 is needed to ensure a thriving business community for people of color in northern Colorado. This motivated The BIPOC Alliance to secure additional funding, from $17,000 to $25,000, to support more businesses.

Through an extensive application process with Larimer County, The BIPOC Alliance received $50,000 to intentionally support BIPOC businesses and entrepreneurs and launch educational programming. Community members can expect workshops, seminars, and networking opportunities in 2023.

Due to the restrictions of ARPA funding timelines, the inaugural support of the program is limited. The application process revealed the financial gaps within the BIPOC business community, and we are committed to maintaining annual awards. Donations can be made directly to The BIPOC Alliance, with WIN noted, by visiting https://bit.ly/Donate- BIPOCAlliance (The BIPOC Alliance is fiscally sponsored by the Foothills Unitarian Church).