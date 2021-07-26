Happening in Wellington: Deadline Approaching for Two Fundraising Events

Annie Lindgren

Two great fundraising events are scheduled for August 7, in Wellington. One in Wellington Community Park and the other in Centennial Park. Both are a good time waiting to happen, so get your team signed up by July 31!

Women’s Softball Tournament and Home Run Derby

Who is ready for some softball???

August 7, 2021, is the Women’s Softball Tournament and the Home Run Derby, benefiting the Americana Legacy Foundation. The event raises money for the Wellington Scholarship Fund, going towards scholarships for students in Wellington Highschool’s first graduating class.

The organizers are looking for teams and sponsors. The Women’s Softball Tournament is $200 per team, ladies only, with two games guaranteed. The Home Run Derby is at noon and is open to all genders. Bring your pitcher, it is $25 per person, and the winner takes 50% of the total pot.

There will be food and concessions at the event, for the price of a donation, so folks are welcome to join us for lunch.

The Americana Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization started by local firefighters, volunteers, and community members. Collectively they support various causes in the community, with a current focus on supporting high schoolers in gaining access to post-graduation education opportunities.

The event will take place in Wellington Community Park. The organizers are hoping for a less windy event than last year! But, this is Wellington…

Contact Jami at 970-391-1182 or jami@integrityinsurancespecialist.com to register. The registration deadline is July 31, 2021.

Well-O-Rama Music Festival Games

Well-O-Rama Music Festival is scheduled for August 7, from 3-7 PM in Centennial Park. There will be games for all ages, and the deadline to enter your team into this year’s Well-O-Rama games ends on July 31st.

Enter your team of four to compete for prizes sponsored by local businesses. Team Registration is $50 and all participants will receive complimentary tickets to the event. There will be prizes for best team costumes, so get your besties together and let’s play!

Click the link below to register your team.

Does your team need practice? Main Street will be hosting a Well-O-Rama Games practice night on Thursday, August 5th at the Main Street Market (5:30p-8:30p in Centennial Park). If you want a leg up on the competition, don’t miss out!

The Wellington Main Street Program is a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote, enhance, and develop downtown Wellington for the benefit of its inhabitants, businesses, and visitors.