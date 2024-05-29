Asphalt Overlay Work to Cause Full Closure of Intersection of Harmony and Timberline May 31-June 2 

FORT COLLINS – The City of Fort Collins will close the intersection of E. Harmony Rd. and S. Timberline  Rd. from 8 p.m. Friday, May 31 until late evening Sunday, June 2 to continue the asphalt overlay work on  E. Harmony Rd., weather permitting. 

Day and night work will occur during this work period to expedite the project and minimize impacts to weekday traffic. Drivers should be aware of the closure and follow posted detours; bicycle and pedestrian detours will be posted near the intersection during the work period. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained by the detour routes. Detours for vehicles include: 

o Southbound through traffic on S. Timberline Rd. will detour onto E. Horsetooth Rd. 

o Westbound through traffic on E. Harmony Rd. will detour onto Ziegler Rd. 

o Northbound through traffic on S. Timberline Rd. will detour onto E. Trilby Rd. and Kechter 

Rd. 

o Eastbound through traffic on E. Harmony Rd. will detour onto S. Lemay Ave. 

This asphalt overlay effort is part of the City of Fort Collins Street Maintenance Program. 

Work Zone Information 

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, to expedite this work,  

working hours will extend beyond these times, to include night efforts. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones. 

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets  Department at 970-221-6615. 

For more information about the Harmony Road Work project, visit fcgov.com/streets/harmonyroadwork 

For a list of all active construction projects, visit: fcgov.com/construction 

