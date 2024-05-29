Asphalt Overlay Work to Cause Full Closure of Intersection of Mulberry and Mason June 2 

The City of Fort Collins will close the intersection of W. Mulberry St. and S. Mason St. on Sunday, June 2, to complete an asphalt overlay project, weather permitting.
Drivers should be aware of the closure and follow posted detours. Bicycle and pedestrian detours will be
signed near the intersection. Access to residences and businesses near the intersection will be maintained by the detour routes.
This asphalt overlay effort is part of the City of Fort Collins Street Maintenance Program.
Work Zone Information
Typical working hours for this operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, work may occur outside
these times if needed. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zone.
For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.
For more information about the Mason Street Improvements Project, visit fcgov.com/streets/mason2023
For a list of all active construction projects, visit fcgov.com/construction
