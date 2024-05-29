Asphalt Overlay Work to Cause Full Closure of Intersection of Mulberry and Mason June 2 

May 28, 2024 admin News 0
Photo by Caleb Oquendo from Pexels

The City of Fort Collins will close the intersection of W. Mulberry St. and S. Mason St. on  Sunday, June 2, to complete an asphalt overlay project, weather permitting. 

Drivers should be aware of the closure and follow posted detours. Bicycle and pedestrian detours will be  

signed near the intersection. Access to residences and businesses near the intersection will be maintained by the detour routes. 

This asphalt overlay effort is part of the City of Fort Collins Street Maintenance Program. 

Work Zone Information 

Typical working hours for this operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, work may occur outside  

these times if needed. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zone. 

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets  Department at 970-221-6615. 

For more information about the Mason Street Improvements Project, visit fcgov.com/streets/mason2023 

For a list of all active construction projects, visit fcgov.com/construction 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply