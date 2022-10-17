City selects Deputy City Manager Finalists; Will Host Candidate Forum October 10

The City of Fort Collins has narrowed its search for a new Deputy City Manager to three finalists.

The finalists are:

Pam Davis, assistant city manager for the City of Boulder

Tyler Marr, interim deputy city manager for the City of Fort Collins

Jason Nutt, assistant city manager for the City of Santa Rosa, Calif.

Additional information about each candidate is available at ourcity.fcgov.com/dcm.

Candidate Forum

The City hosted a community forum with the candidates on Monday, October 10.

Watch the forum here:

Selection Process

The deputy city manager oversees a wide variety of City departments and services, works with the city manager and City Council on external matters, and collaborates with the executive team to implement the City’s strategic plan and manage internal operations. The City enlisted the support of Raftelis to lead the search.