Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Fall is in its glory with leaves turning, chilly mornings, blue skies, and ideal temperatures reminding us what an amazing place we live! There’s still time to get out in the mountains for a hike, fall fishing, gathering with friends, and plan for Halloween. Be sure to let us know your plans here at North Forty News so we can list them in ‘Happenings”!

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

October 21 – The Great Pumpkin Giveaway! Local realtor, Kinzli Real Estate will hand out free pumpkins from their location rights on Cleveland Ave at 3 PM. One pumpkin per child, please!

October 22 – MAKO Food Truck Fall Festival featuring Food Trucks, Vendors, Music, and Photos – at Centennial Park from noon to 5 PM. This is all family-friendly fall fun! Food Trucks, Local vendors will be there from 6-8 PM.

October 29 – the Zombie Crawl comes to Wellington! Come dressed as the Walking Dead and get deals at every stop in downtown Wellington. There will be a map available to find your way around and the fun starts at 5 PM. More information is available on Facebook.

October 31 – Trick or Treat Down Main Street – This is a free event and the first 1000 kids receive a reusable Trick or Treat Bag. Come downtown in costume and stop by Main Street Merchants from 4-6 PM. Sponsored by Wellington Main Street, American Legion Post 176, Town of Wellington, and Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

November 1 – Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors their monthly Breakfast Networking Meeting starting at 7:30 at Sparge Brewery. The guest speaker for November will be Larimer County Clerk & Recorder, Angela Myers. Come at 7 to order breakfast next door at Slurpz!

For other fun times, check out our three breweries in Wellington. They plan fun events and activities which are often posted on Facebook – check out these links to stay informed! You’ll find everything from yoga, jewelry making, fly tying, group meetings, and many fun events. They also host food trucks for your dining pleasure!

If you have calendar items to be included in this column, please contact Nancy Harrison at 307.421.4473 by phone and text; email nharrison@adventuremedianews.com