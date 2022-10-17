Today’s Weather: 10/17/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|53
|64
|30
|Berthoud
|2
|48
|65
|33
|Fort Collins
|4
|47
|65
|35
|Greeley
|0
|53
|65
|30
|Laporte
|5
|53
|65
|37
|Livermore
|4
|48
|62
|35
|Loveland
|3
|50
|65
|35
|Red Feather Lakes
|4
|47
|55
|34
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|47
|65
|37
|Wellington
|0
|51
|64
|33
|Windsor
|0
|44
|65
|32
|*As of October 17, 2022 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment