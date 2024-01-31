Community Mitigation Grant Program Now Accepting Applications for 2024

Grant funding to reduce disaster risk is now available to neighborhoods and communities within Larimer County.

The Community Mitigation Grant Program offered through the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management provides grant awards of up to $10,000 to help remove the obstacles communities confront in making them better prepared to collaborate and become more resilient.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

The grant application period is open from Jan. 10, 2024, through March 15, 2024. Grant award recipients will be notified by May 1, 2024.

Grant awards can be applied to a variety of community needs. Last year, the RiverRock Estates Homeowners Association used their grant to improve defensible space in their community, removing tree branches and brush that are too close to structures in fire-prone areas. Improving defensible space can lessen the chance of a structure catching fire during a fire emergency.

The Red Feather Lakes Highlands Maintenance Association used their grant to remove slash, small branches, and woody debris in forested areas that can be a forest fire hazard. In contrast, Horsetooth Lake Estates used their grant funding for emergency preparedness and mitigation.

The grants help communities stay connected, and communities are more resilient or better able to recover from emergencies.

Community groups, non-profit organizations, and charitable foundations are eligible to apply for the grants, which can include:

Forest treatments of community spaces

Roadside fuel removal and improvements to community evacuation routes

Home ignition zone and defensible space work

Slash chipping and hauling

Flood diversion and installation of high-water crossings

Equipping community mitigation tool libraries

Removal of vegetative debris in waterways

Wildfire preparedness outreach and education

Visit https://www.larimer.gov/emergency/community-mitigation-grant-program to learn more about the Community Mitigation Grant Program.