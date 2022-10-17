CSU Homecoming and Family Weekend Featured New Offerings, Time-Honored Traditions

The Colorado State University community had an exciting weekend as they celebrated Homecoming and Family Weekend from October 13-15. This year’s event featured a host of events, including a new kickoff celebration at Canvas Stadium which took place on Thursday afternoon that was followed by an expanded, interactive Festival on the Oval Friday afternoon.

The new public kickoff event held at the New Belgium Porch from 4-6 pm October 13, featured food trucks, photo opportunities on the football field, and a cash bar.

“This celebration was created with the campus community in mind,” said Amy Jo Miller,

director of alumni marketing and communications for the CSU Alumni Association. “We wanted students, faculty, and staff to have something special and fun to kick off the long weekend of time-honored traditions and new offerings.”

Bigger, better Festival on the Oval

The newly expanded Festival on the Oval, which is open to the public, offers a unique spin on a kind of reverse parade. The event featured more than 60 booths offering hands-on, interactive experiences hosted by various units on campus as well as community and corporate partners like Canvas Credit Union.

Each booth featured some sort of interactive engagement, from groups like the CSU Logging Sports team, the Collar Scholars and their service dogs, the K-Pop Dance club, and the CSU Drone Center, which were on hand to teach attendees how to fly a drone.

There was a virtual reality demo from CSU Spur, corn hole, giveaways, a screen-printing demo from the Nancy Richardson Design Center, and old yearbooks for alumni to browse through. There were also photo opportunities with CAM the Ram, food trucks, and seven vendors serving in the beer garden. Music was provided by KCSU and headlining band Nothing But Nineties.

Other events

In all, CSU hosted more than a dozen events in the lead-up to the Rams taking on the Utah State Aggies in the home football game on October 15. Events included the Distinguished Alumni Awards, the 50-Year Club Luncheon, the Alumni Association Member BBQ, Friday Night Lights, the Homecoming 5K Race, the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate, and more.

Several of CSU’s colleges, including the College of Business, College of Health and Human Sciences, and the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering had a presence at the Tailgate and Ram Town as well.









