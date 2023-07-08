Funding for Retail Food Inspection Program Helps Protect Weld County Consumers

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) received $40,000 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to continue providing a crucial public health service.

This week, the health department brought forth a contract from the CDPHE to the board of county commissioners for approval. The contract funds help with expenses incurred from regulatory inspections, interventions and enforcement actions, to ensure the highest standards of safety and hygiene in retail food establishments, child care centers, and school facilities within the county.

“We recognize the critical role that food safety plays in protecting our community,” stated Weld County’s Public Health Director, Jason Chesser. “Through our Food Safety Services team, we strive to maintain a strong partnership with foodservice operators and work together to protect the health of our residents and visitors.”

Inspections conducted by Food Safety Services involve assessing critical areas such as food handling, storage practices, temperature controls, cleanliness, employee hygiene, and overall facility maintenance. The goal is to identify potential risks and work collaboratively with foodservice operators to address any concerns promptly. In 2022, the team conducted 2,473 inspections of retail food establishments.

Weld County takes pride in its proactive approach to food safety, offering educational resources and training presentations to help food operators understand and implement best practices in food handling, sanitation, and allergen control. By emphasizing prevention and education, the county works to ensure food establishments maintain compliance and minimize risks associated with foodborne illnesses.

For more information about the WCDPHE Food Safety Services, please visit www.weld.gov/Government/Departments/Health-and-Environment/Environmental-Health/Food-Safety.