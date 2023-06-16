It’s Time for a Joyride! Stop by Bike to Work Day Stations on June 28

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The City of Greeley will host Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 28. Choose an alternate mode of transportation bike, walk, or roll for your commute, stopping at one of the numerous breakfast stations in Windsor, Greeley, and Evans. Greeley will also have afternoon stations to continue the bicycling celebrations after work.

Breakfast and Afternoon Stations

Find breakfast stations and giveaways throughout Greeley, Windsor, and Evans. Starting at the Bike Spokes in Windsor to the Kodak Trailhead. Stations continue along the west end of the Poudre Trail toward Greeley, throughout town to Roasty’s coffee shop in Evans.

Some familiar breakfast station locations include:

Farr Library, 20th Street & 61st Avenue

Aims Community College, 16th Street & 47th Avenue

University of Northern Colorado, 20th Street & 10th Avenue

Banner Health North Colorado Medical Center, 16th Street & 17th Avenue

Bittersweet Park, 16th Street & 35th Avenue

City Hall, 1000 10th Avenue

Lincoln Park, 7th Street & 10th Avenue

Weld County, 1150 O Street

After-hours stations will be offered at:

View the complete list of sponsoring station locations online.

Plan Your Ride

Greeley Bikes boasts approximately 85 miles of in-town bike lanes, just a tiny part of the city’s bikeway system. With the bike map developed in 2017, planning your trip is easy. Review the Rules of the Road before you head out to ensure you are riding safely, and always be prepared by wearing a helmet and staying hydrated.

Bring your bike while riding Greeley Evans Transit (GET) fixed-route buses. All fixed-route buses (transit services that run on a specific route with pre-determined schedules and stops) have three bike racks on the front of the bus. Now through August 31, all bus transportation is fare-free. So, combining your bicycle and transit commute is easier than ever to get further on Bike to Work Day!

For more information about Bike to Work Day and other Greeley Bikes events, visit GreeleyBikes.com.