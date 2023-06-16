Law Enforcement Champions Announced by CDOT and MADD

At a ceremony recently, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced the 2023 Law Enforcement Champion awards winners. These awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increase the use of seat belts and reduce speeding in Colorado.

The 2023 Law Enforcement Champion Award winners are:

Sgt. David Baldwin Award – Winner: Sgt. Carrie Jackson, Colorado State Patrol, Troop 2d Pueblo

Col. Mark V. Trostel Law Enforcement Officer of The Year Award Winner: Sgt. Roger Meyers Colorado State Patrol Troop 1a Golden

MADD Hero Award: Law Enforcement – Winner: Corporal David Trujillo, Denver Police Department

Madd Hero Award: Traffic Safety – Winner: Lisa Pitts, Divide Fire

Outstanding Team Dedication to Occupant Protection: Colorado State Patrol / Rural – Winner: Colorado State Patrol Fort Morgan Post

Outstanding Team Dedication to Occupant Protection: Colorado State Patrol / Mountain – Winner: Colorado State Patrol Vail Post

Outstanding Team Dedication to Occupant Protection: Colorado State Patrol / Front Range – Winner: Colorado State Patrol Fort Collins Point of Entry

Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Local Law Enforcement / Mountain – Winner: Patrol Division, Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Local Law Enforcement / Front Range – Winner: Colorado Springs Police Department DUI Enforcement Unit

Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Local Law Enforcement / Rural – Winner: Troop 2d Team Walsenburg

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Occupant Protection: Local Law Enforcement / Front Range – Winner: Officer Paul Timmons, Aurora Police Department

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Occupant Protection: Local Law Enforcement / Rural – Winner: Cpl. Ramiro Contreras, Colorado State Patrol Troop 3b Fort Morgan

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Local Law Enforcement / Mountain – Winner: Officer Jonathan Ford, Dillon Police Department

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Colorado State Patrol / Rural – Winner: Trooper Brent Crampton, Colorado State Patrol

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Colorado State Patrol / Front Range – Winner: Trooper Clint Hammond, Colorado State Patrol 1C Castle Rock

Outstanding Dedication to Probation – Winner: 17th Judicial District Alcohol and Drug Driving Safety Unit

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Investigating Impaired Driving Crashes – Winner: Sgt. Tyler Bartlett, Longmont Police Department

Outstanding Team Dedication to Investigating Impaired Driving Crashes – Winner: Longmont Police Department

Outstanding Prosecutor – Winner: Deputy District Attorney Austin Leighty, Denver District Attorney

Drug Recognition Expert of The Year, Rural – Winner: Trooper Clinton Doren, Colorado State Patrol Troop 4c Eagle Post

Drug Recognition Expert of The Year, Front Range – Winner: Officer Matthew Hood, Colorado Springs Police Department

Drug Recognition Expert Instructor of The Year – Winner: Officer Brooke Mourey, Aurora Police Department

Excellence In Leadership Award – Winner: Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Department

Dr. Robert E. Weltzer Outstanding Dedication to Traffic Safety – Winner: Alicia Beer, Colorado Springs Police Department

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Local Law Enforcement / Front Range – Winner: Officer Christopher Helland, Colorado Springs Police Department

Outstanding Dedication to Speed Enforcement – Winner: Deputy Patrick Sheil, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

“We are ever grateful to the brave law enforcement officers who keep our roads and communities safe,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT. “At CDOT, we take a holistic approach to safety on our transportation system, which includes recognizing the role of public safety officials in keeping impaired drivers off our road, promoting seat belt use, and enforcing speed limits.”

A law enforcement champion is an individual that shows outstanding support for impaired driving, traffic safety or occupant protection enforcement. This can be demonstrated by the number of dangerous drivers removed from the roadways or arrests made during the established enforcement periods throughout the year. It can also be demonstrated by drug recognition expert activity, high visibility enforcement tactics, and other related activities.

“We’re fortunate to have so many dedicated men and women protecting our communities,” said MADD Colorado State Executive Director Fran Lanzer. “Every time they stop a drunk or drugged driver, they potentially save a life. So many people will never know the debt that they owe to our law enforcement heroes.”

Above: MADD’s highest honor bestowed on an individual in recognition of years of outstanding service in the field of DUI enforcement and detection, traffic safety, and underage drinking prevention and enforcement is the Col. Mark Trostel Law Enforcement of the Year Award. In photo (L-R): Glenn Davis, CDOT Manager of the Highway Safety Office; Sgt. Roger Meyers – Award Winner, Colorado State Patrol; Retired Col. Mark Trostel, Colorado State Patrol; Event MC Nicole Fierro, Fox 31; Fran Lanzer, MADD Regional Executive Director

The 2023 Western Slope Law Enforcement Champions Awards were presented earlier this year. Those officers receiving those awards were:

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Occupant Protection: Colorado State Patrol / Western Slope – Trooper Henry Netherton (Montrose)

Outstanding Dedication to Underage Drinking Prevention and Enforcement – Trooper Derrick Heller, Colorado State Patrol (Golden)

Outstanding Team Dedication to Occupant Protection: Colorado State Patrol / Western Slope – Troop 5c, Colorado State Patrol (Montrose)

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement – Western Slope/Colorado State Patrol – Trooper Ben Carnes, Colorado State Patrol (Grand Junction)

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Local Law Enforcement / Western Slope – Officer Felipe Gomez, Glenwood Springs Police Dept. (Glenwood Springs)

Outstanding Victim Advocate – Alicia Bourdon-Goure, Colorado State Patrol (Grand Junction)

Approximately one-third of traffic fatalities involve an impaired driver in Colorado. In addition, most traffic fatalities involve an unbuckled driver or passenger. Seat belts save an estimated 225 lives in Colorado each year. An additional 70 lives could have been saved if everyone in Colorado buckled up. The current seat belt use rate is 87%.

CDOT funds Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving and seat belt enforcement campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year with 15 specific high visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. More details about impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals, and safety tips can be found at HeatIsOnColorado.com.

Three high-visibility seat belt enforcement periods take place each year in Colorado. For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement citation numbers, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders, and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.