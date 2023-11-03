Larimer County 2024 Proposed Budget Released

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Larimer County’s 2024 Proposed Budget is now available online at Larimer.gov/budget. It includes $610 million in budgeted expenditures. Some highlights of this fiscal year are as follows:

The 2024 Proposed Budget assumes that Proposition HH will pass, and Larimer County will remain under the new property tax revenue growth cap. County departments and elected offices were asked to make budget cuts to keep ongoing expenses below ongoing revenues.

The county commissioners requested reduction proposals from each department and elected office that receives funding from property taxes. Two million dollars of these reductions are included in the 2024 Proposed Budget. All service areas will be impacted, but the cuts will be achieved through attrition and reduction of contracts—no layoffs will be required.

Spending in the 2024 Proposed Budget will be nearly $94 million less than in the 2023 Revised Budget. This is due to the completion of major capital projects like the jail improvement, the new behavioral health facility, and the alternative sentencing women’s facility expansion.

The 2024 Proposed Budget anticipates continuing some facilities capital spending, with $12 million budgeted to continue work on a new county fleet campus and another $20 million to begin a new landfill and central transfer station.

Due to uncertainty with state-level legislation and future ballot items that may impact property taxes, the 2024 Proposed Budget prioritized funding for services facing extraordinary inflation, new state mandates, cost increases of existing contracts, and other critical needs.

Should Proposition HH fail, the county commissioners will reevaluate the need for reductions. They have also indicated that they would consider providing a tax credit to offset the record-breaking increase in property values.