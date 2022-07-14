Larimer County Officer Involved Shooting

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

On July 12, at approximately 10:33 pm, an LCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on South Timberline Road. The vehicle turned eastbound onto East Prospect Road and stopped near Sharp Point Drive.

The adult male driver (and only occupant of the vehicle) opened the door and fired a handgun. A second deputy arrived to assist and both deputies returned fire. The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No deputies were injured.

CIRT was notified and has responded to take over the investigation. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency and further information regarding this incident will be released by that agency at the appropriate time.