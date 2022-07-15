Today’s Weather: 7/15/22

July 15, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun into this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 93F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll have scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 81 93 62
Berthoud 0 74 95 63
Fort Collins 5 73 93 63
Greeley 0 74 96 63
Laporte 2 74 91 63
Livermore 4 77 86 60
Loveland 2 78 94 64
Red Feather Lakes 0 59 75 56
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 69 91 63
Wellington 0 76 92 62
Windsor 3 76 95 62
*As of July, 15 2022 7:45am

