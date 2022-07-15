Today’s Weather: 7/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun into this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 93F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll have scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|81
|93
|62
|Berthoud
|0
|74
|95
|63
|Fort Collins
|5
|73
|93
|63
|Greeley
|0
|74
|96
|63
|Laporte
|2
|74
|91
|63
|Livermore
|4
|77
|86
|60
|Loveland
|2
|78
|94
|64
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|59
|75
|56
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|69
|91
|63
|Wellington
|0
|76
|92
|62
|Windsor
|3
|76
|95
|62
|*As of July, 15 2022 7:45am
