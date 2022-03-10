Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer Accepts New Post in Arizona

After serving the Loveland Police Department (LPD) for almost six years, Chief Bob Ticer is leaving to serve as chief of police for the Prescott Valley Police Department in Prescott, Arizona. Chief Ticer starts his new post on April 11.

The City and the LPD are working on transition plans which will include announcing an acting police chief and identifying a third-party recruitment firm to assist with the hiring process for this critical community position.

“I want to extend my deep appreciation to Chief Ticer for his nearly six years of leadership, stewardship, and vision for Loveland. We wish him the best in his new role,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “As for the Loveland community, we will build upon recent progress in strengthening trust in our police department. Your Loveland Police Department remains one of my top priorities.”