Suspicious Package at Justice Center

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Justice Center in Fort Collins (201 W. Laporte) were doing routine security checks in early August and noticed a suspicious package outside the building.

Deputies, LCSO Dispatchers, and Fort Collins Police Services Dispatchers immediately secured the area and notified the appropriate parties. The Justice Center and surrounding businesses were evacuated, and other local businesses were told to shelter in place.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Larimer County Regional Bomb Squad, Larimer County All Hazards Crisis Response Team (AHCR), Fort Collins SWAT Team, Poudre Fire Authority, UC Health Ambulance team, and first responders from Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, Colorado State University, and Johnstown Police Department responded to the incident. The Bomb Squad and AHCR team removed the suspicious package from the building and determined no threat to the public; the Justice Center was reopened shortly after that.

A comprehensive investigation is underway. Anyone with information related to this incident or any other potential threats should contact 911 immediately.