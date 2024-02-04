The 76th Annual Leadville Ski Joring Event is March 2 & 3, 2024

Mark your calendars for the 76th installment of the historic Leadville Ski Joring event, set to captivate spectators on March 2-3, 2024. This exhilarating competition features skilled horses pulling daring skiers through a course adorned with gates, jumps, and rings.

Event Details:



Date & Time: March 2-3, 2024, events begin at noon on both days.

Location: Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado

Highlight: Skiers being pulled behind horses and riders through a course down Leadville’s historic Harrison Ave. – “The Grand Daddy of ’em All”

Free Admission: Ski Joring’s amazing event is free to watch for all ages. Please note that dogs and drones are strictly prohibited.

Schedule:



Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3: 9:00 a.m.: Calcutta Auction at 6th & Harrison Ave. Noon – 3:00 ish p.m.: Featuring the National anthem at noon, followed by the Open division, Sport division, and Snowmobile division. The awards ceremony immediately follows at the Elks Club (123 W. 5th St.). Kids also have the opportunity to experience the thrill of ski joring behind a snowmobile on Saturday after the main racing concludes.



What is Ski Joring?

Ski Joring is a competition where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that has gates, jumps, and rings. The skier is timed through the course, and penalties are assessed by missing gates or jumps, and by missing or dropping the baton or any of the rings. The competitors race for cash prizes and teams are made up by a random draw before the start. The Leadville Ski Joring event has been going on in Leadville since 1949 and is one of the premier events of its kind in the country.

“The Leadville Ski Joring event has become an iconic tradition that perfectly embodies the spirit of our vibrant community. Drawing visitors from near and far, this thrilling spectacle showcases Leadville’s unique blend of history and adventure. Join us for a weekend filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the breathtaking beauty of the Rocky Mountains.” – Adam Ducharme, Visit Leadville- Twin Lakes Tourism Director

Competitor Registration:

For those eager to participate, registration takes place at the Elks Lodge, 123 W 5th Street, on Friday night, March 1st (starting approximately at 6:00 pm) for Saturday’s event and on Saturday night, March 2nd (directly following the awards ceremony) for Sunday’s event. No pre-registration is available for the 2024 event. Questions or to express your intent to participate, contact Duffy Counsell at 970-471-5535 or reach out on Facebook.

Media, Marketing, and Sponsors:

All media attendees, local or returning, must RSVP in advance, as a limited number of media passes are available. For media inquiries, contact Talus Schreiber at talus.day@gmail.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available; please contact Duffy Counsell at 970-471-5535.

Learn More:

Visit the official event website at leadvilleskijoring.com or follow Leadville Ski Joring on Facebook for the latest updates.