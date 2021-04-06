The Common Safety Hazards Drivers Encounter On The Road And How To Overcome Them

There are between 1.4 and 2 billion drivers in the world. Some use their vehicles for work, and others for their daily lives. As the global population increases, so do the number of road users. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that accidents are commonplace. Research says the average driver can expect to be involved in between three and four incidents during their lifetime.

Whilst these facts are enough to make anyone nervous, most people need to drive for their daily routines. Whilst no one can fully protect themself from others’ errors, they can ensure their own driving is as responsible as possible. Let’s now discuss some common issues and provide solutions to them.

Traffic Congestion

It’s always advisable to check the traffic news before making a journey. You may discover an incident has occurred and be able to change your route. When cars keep stopping and starting in congested areas, keeping your distance from the cars ahead of you is important. Also, be careful when accidents have occurred. If you look sideways out of your window, you may hit the car in front.

Between January and March 2021, there were 122 accidents and 127 fatalities in New Jersey. It’s a fact that New Jersey auto accident attorneys often have people coming to them when either they or a loved one have been hurt through another’s negligence. In some cases, people can submit a PIP (Personal Injury Protection) claim against the other driver. If successful, some people can gain financial compensation for things like loss of earnings and medical expenses.

Adverse Weather

It’s wise to check the weather reports before setting out for the day. Should it be described as ‘treacherous’ alternative arrangements ought to be made? It can be hard for your car to maintain control of the road if it is icy, slushy, or covered in snow or rain. Regularly check your tires to ensure they have sufficient grip, and reduce your speed when driving in such conditions.

Poor visibility can be another problem. This can be due to such things as heavy rain, fog, sleet, or snow. Use your lights to match the weather, e.g., by engaging the fog lights or full beam. In these conditions, it is important to slow down and increase your braking distance from the cars in front. Make sure your windshield wipers have not perished with age. If they are, they won’t entirely clear the rain, sleet, or snow from your windshield. In case the sun is bright or low in the sky, be sure always to keep sunglasses in your dashboard.

Other Drivers

Most people have encountered impatient, angry, or speeding drivers. If someone behind you wants you to go faster, be careful. Don’t keep braking suddenly to put them off: they may either crash into you or become even more exasperated. Never travel faster than you are confident: what’s the point of risking your life for a stranger behind you? If necessary, slow down and let them overtake. Should you be caught behind a slow driver, keep your distance, be patient and never try to overtake on a bend.

If you are anywhere near a speeding or swerving driver who is breaking the road rules, make sure you maintain a maximum distance away.

Pedestrians

It can be frustrating to drive slowly in built-up areas and towns, especially if you’ve been soaring along the freeway. The problem is that hidden people can suddenly step out from behind cars to cross the road. It would be bad enough if you hit them whilst obeying the speed limit, but unforgivable if you weren’t.

Always view parked cars as potentially hiding adults, children, or animals – and drive slowly.

Skids And Blown Tires

Should you skid in bad weather, turn your car into the skid but don’t accelerate. If you have a manual car, keep your foot off the break during the process. If you slam your brakes on or oversteer, it will create problems.

If your tire has a blowout, hold the steering wheel securely and don’t put your foot on the gas. Put your hazard lights on and try to steer yourself safely off the road.

Regularly maintain your car to check the tire pressure and grip. Be sure the oil, brake, and windshield fluids are sufficiently stocked up. As a driver, always try to concentrate and anticipate. Then you will be in the best place for a safe and enjoyable journey.