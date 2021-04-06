City of Fort Collins Urges Community to Use Care About Election Sign Disposal

After the 2021 municipal election, community members can follow these steps to dispose of political signs easily and responsibly. Most election signs are not recyclable and should NOT be put in your curbside recycling bin.

Depending on the material, it should be disposed of accordingly:

· Signs made of corrugated plastic should be thrown away in the trash.

· Plastic sleeve-style signs (made of stretchy plastic material like grocery bags) can be recycled as plastic film at the City’s Timberline Recycling Center located at 1903 S. Timberline Rd.

· Election signs made of cardboard or paperboard can be recycled in a curbside recycling bin or at recycling drop-off locations after removing the metal wicket.

Metal sign wickets on all types of signs can be recycled as scrap metal at a local scrap metal dealer or taken to the Timberline Recycling Center Hard-to-Recycle Materials Yard ($5 entry fee applies).