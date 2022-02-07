Banner Health Welcomes New Pulmonologist Fellowship-Trained Provider is Colorado Native

Banner Health announces the addition of pulmonology and critical care medicine specialist Jason McCarl, MD, to the team of experts at Banner Health Clinic specializing in pulmonology and sleep medicine.

In his role, Dr. McCarl will continue to treat patients in the intensive care unit and perform general inpatient and outpatient pulmonary consultations. He will additionally focus on the treatment of interstitial lung disease and the evaluation of unexplained exercise intolerance.

Dr. McCarl graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine there. He also completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Prior to joining Banner, Dr. McCarl was an assistant professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at National Jewish Health and an instructor in hospital medicine at the University of Colorado. He worked at National Jewish Health, the University of Colorado Hospital, and Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

In his spare time, Dr. McCarl enjoys sailing, hiking, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and outdoor activities. He is a native of Denver. The clinic is located at 1801 16th St. in Greeley. To schedule an appointment, call 970-810-2026.

Banner Medical Group, Banner Health’s employed provider group, is a team of more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practitioners across 65 specialties and more than 3,500 total employees located in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Banner Medical Group primary care providers include pediatricians, internists, family medicine physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. Their specialists care for patients in both clinic and hospital settings. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.