Today’s Weather: 6/21/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sun and clouds mixed. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|59
|89
|54
|Berthoud
|0
|55
|89
|57
|Fort Collins
|6
|57
|89
|57
|Greeley
|1
|55
|90
|54
|Laporte
|1
|55
|87
|57
|Livermore
|1
|54
|84
|55
|Loveland
|2
|55
|89
|58
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|47
|74
|53
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|52
|87
|57
|Wellington
|0
|57
|88
|55
|Windsor
|0
|55
|89
|55
|*As of June 21, 2022 7:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment