Today’s Weather: 6/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 60 87 53
Berthoud 1 58 86 55
Fort Collins 2 57 86 55
Greeley 1 55 88 53
Laporte 3 58 85 58
Livermore 3 58 82 52
Loveland 3 61 86 57
Red Feather Lakes 0 59 73 48
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 58 85 58
Wellington 0 60 86 54
Windsor 0 56 87 54
*As of June 27, 2022 7:30am

