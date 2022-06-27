Today’s Weather: 6/27/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|60
|87
|53
|Berthoud
|1
|58
|86
|55
|Fort Collins
|2
|57
|86
|55
|Greeley
|1
|55
|88
|53
|Laporte
|3
|58
|85
|58
|Livermore
|3
|58
|82
|52
|Loveland
|3
|61
|86
|57
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|59
|73
|48
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|58
|85
|58
|Wellington
|0
|60
|86
|54
|Windsor
|0
|56
|87
|54
|*As of June 27, 2022 7:30am
