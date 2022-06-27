Wellington Parks and Recreation Tennis Lessons

Tennis Lessons are starting up soon at the Wellington Park and Recreation and they still have some spots open! If you or your child are interested in some introductory tennis lessons, sign up now!

The classes are taught by Kim Bender, a USPTA Certified Pro Level One coach (which means he is qualified to teach Tennis at any level). Kim has been teaching for the Town for years and everyone loves his classes!

From the website, just navigate to either adult or Youth Tennis and get yourself registered!