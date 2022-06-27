The 4th — Do Something Memorable

Every July 4th, I remember family bar-be-que’s as a kid. I remember doing pretty dumb things as a kid, too, with fireworks. I still am tempted to hold bottle rockets in my hand and point them at my friends. Yeah, dumb! I’m surprised I still have all my fingers and friends!

Every year hospitals fill up on the 4th of July with fireworks-related injuries. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020, an estimated 15,600 people were hospitalized with fireworks-related injuries.

And with fireworks bans, dry weather (and let’s not forget laws), why not just enjoy some real shows! The City of Fort Collins will have a full day of activities, ending with fireworks at 9:30 from Sheldon Lake at City Park. Wellington, Windsor, Loveland, Red Feather Lakes, and many other surrounding cities have celebrations too! Check out their websites for schedules. We have published articles about most (if not all of them) in the past weeks.

But if you’re into something a little different, maybe at a family activity with some food and libations, you could pull up the declaration of independence. There’s an online copy at: archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

Reading the document is an excellent reminder of what it means and the intentions of its creators.

According to www.history.com/topics/holidays/july-4th, reading was common practice in early celebrations of Independence Day in 1776. Before that, they say, Colonists held annual celebrations of the king’s birthday, which traditionally included the ringing of bells, bonfires, processions, and speechmaking.

In 1870, the U.S. Congress made July 4th a federal holiday; in 1941, the provision granted a paid holiday to all federal employees.

So, why not? Do something a little different and memorable with your family! After all, our time with each other is short, and we should cherish every moment.