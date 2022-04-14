Woman Killed in Hit and Run During Roadside Memorial in Windsor

Windsor Police Looking for Witnesses of Traffic Fatality

On April 2, 2022, at approximately 6:35 pm, the Windsor Police Department responded to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries. Three adults were injured, including 39-year-old Jessica Evans, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The others involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, officers determined that a group of approximately 13 individuals had gathered on the shoulder of the two-lane roadway to commemorate a person that had died one year earlier from a crash in the same area.

The involved driver is a 23-year-old female who has been cooperative with the investigation. Driver impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this incident. No charges have been filed in this case and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Windsor Police Department is still seeking information from any witnesses who may have been in the area before, or at the time of, this incident. Seemingly minor details can provide very valuable investigative clues.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to please contact Sergeant Aaron McConnaughey at 970-674-6433 or amcconnaughey@windsorgov.com.