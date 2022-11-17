Breaking News: Winter Storm Warning Issued in Fort Collins

Get out the boots, coats, and snow shovels. Up to eight inches of snow is forecasted by the National Weather Service within the next 24 hours in Fort Collins.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Fort Collins, valid until November 18 at 9 am.

Snow accumulations are predicted to be between four – eight inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

In other parts of Northern Colorado: Red Feather Lakes is predicted to receive up to fifteen inches of snow over the next 24 hours.

In Loveland, one to four inches is expected within the next 24 hours.

Snow has started falling in Livermore. At 9 am small accumulations were present. One – six inches of snow is expected within the next 24 hours, with a high of 22 and a low of 3 degrees.

Similarly, in Wellington, one to four inches is expected within the next 24 hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports snow and icy spots on I25 from Berthoud to the Wyoming Border.

For the latest road conditions statewide, visit cotrip.org.