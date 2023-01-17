Today’s Weather: 1/17/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy skies in the morning that will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Tonight snow is likely. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|36
|34
|24
|Berthoud
|0
|33
|37
|26
|Fort Collins
|4
|34
|38
|27
|Greeley
|3
|32
|33
|24
|Laporte
|2
|36
|38
|27
|Livermore
|6
|34
|35
|25
|Loveland
|6
|34
|37
|26
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|28
|29
|17
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|30
|37
|27
|Wellington
|0
|36
|38
|26
|Windsor
|1
|35
|36
|26
|*As of January 17, 2023 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment