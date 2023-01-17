Today’s Weather: 1/17/23

January 17, 2023

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy skies in the morning that will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Tonight snow is likely. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 36 34 24
Berthoud 0 33 37 26
Fort Collins 4 34 38 27
Greeley 3 32 33 24
Laporte 2 36 38 27
Livermore 6 34 35 25
Loveland 6 34 37 26
Red Feather Lakes 3 28 29 17
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 30 37 27
Wellington 0 36 38 26
Windsor 1 35 36 26
*As of January 17, 2023 10:00am

