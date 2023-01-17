Today’s Weather: 1/17/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy skies in the morning that will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Tonight snow is likely. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 7 36 34 24 Berthoud 0 33 37 26 Fort Collins 4 34 38 27 Greeley 3 32 33 24 Laporte 2 36 38 27 Livermore 6 34 35 25 Loveland 6 34 37 26 Red Feather Lakes 3 28 29 17 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 30 37 27 Wellington 0 36 38 26 Windsor 1 35 36 26 *As of January 17, 2023 10:00am