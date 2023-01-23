Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited Announces Annual Spring Banquet

Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited has announced its annual Spring Banquet will be held on March 11 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm at The Hilton at 425 W. Prospect Road in Fort Collins, CO 80526. The annual spring banquet’s purpose is to raise public awareness about the benefits wetlands provide not only for waterfowl habitat but as important natural water filters while raising money to support our local wetlands.

This ticketed event is open to the public and will feature games, raffles, local items up for sale, exotic trips, merchandise, limited edition Ducks Unlimited firearms for sale, and more.

Tickets will be available on March 1, 2023, with pricing starting at $79. This will include dinner, the opportunity to purchase and bid on wetland-themed items at the event, and membership to Ducks Unlimited.

There is also the opportunity to become a sponsor for this event, purchase different levels of corporate tables, and donate and be recognized with a 1 year Bronze Sponsor membership. Please visit the Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited website for more ticket details and pricing.

Chairman of Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited, Pete Eckes, says, “Our annual Spring Banquet is one of the most widely attended events for our company, so tickets sell out quickly! It is one of the best ways to raise money for the work our foundation does.” Eckes continues, “Last year’s banquet brought in $82k in donations, and this year we hope to raise $80k to $100k.”

Over half of the US wetlands are gone, and over 80 wetland acres are lost every day. Ducks Unlimited seeks to raise $2 billion through the Rescue Our Wetlands campaign to rescue these critical habitats.

Fort Collins Ducks Unlimited is a non-profit organization that has successfully conserved over 12.5 million acres of wetlands continent-wide and over 75,000 acres of wetlands in Colorado.

Colorado is part of the Central and Pacific Flyways and provides important nesting and migration habitat for waterfowl that are produced there and in the Prairie Pothole Region.

The eastern plains of Colorado, particularly the South Platte River corridor, are a prime example of the state’s top-quality migration habitat. Under the Platte River Initiative, Ducks Unlimited’s efforts in this region focus on restoring and protecting shallow wetland habitats along river corridors. These key stop-over sites provide much-needed foraging and loafing areas for migrating birds and wintering habitats for such essential species as mallards and Canada geese.

Ducks Unlimited is also focusing its restoration and protection work on critical areas across the Rocky Mountain range that contain the highest quality wetland habitats and concentrations of waterfowl.

For more information, visit fortcollinsdu.org.