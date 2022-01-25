Positive Outlook in Negative Situations — It Makes us Stronger

North Forty News is like many other local small businesses. We have our ups and our downs. I am a “glass is half full” kind of guy. I like to focus on the positives even when the negatives are staring at me.

The COVID Pandemic has presented many challenges for this locally-owned publication. Our route delivery driver went to the emergency room three weeks ago with COVID symptoms. He later tested positive. We take our deliveries seriously. And this includes the safety of our readers. He immediately suspended his deliveries, and the North Forty News team and I took over the routes. I’m happy to report Jeff is feeling much better, and he will be back on our routes again soon (after a negative COVID test). So, one might ask, what’s the positive in all that?

I quickly came up with three things (there are many more):

First, Jeff is ok.

Second, we maintained our delivery routes with only a brief interruption (just as we have for years).

Third, we prevented the further spread of this nasty virus.

Looking at any situation with a positive attitude helps make you stronger.

What makes North Forty News stronger?

Our staff is regularly adapting and adjusting. For example, the entire team stepped in to deliver newspapers over the past several weeks. It kept us on track. They went above and beyond their “call of duty” to keep the news flowing throughout Northern Colorado. They drove hundreds of miles on our routes and spent countless hours picking up where we had to leave off. All this while they wrote articles, answered the phone and email and performed all of the daily tasks that keep us running.

I’m proud of them and thankful to work with such a great group of people.

Where do we go from here?

Up!

I am encouraged every day by the tenacity and creative ideas that shape this organization. It has been a challenging four years.

North Forty News is closing in on its 30th anniversary (April 2021). As we approach the anniversary, I’m proud to say that my outlook to provide all of Northern Colorado with a solution-driven news organization is better than ever!

And, it’s not just the team that has made it happen — it’s everyone in the community who believes in us, through their advertising dollars, their subscriptions, and even simply by picking up a free edition and reading it.

Engage with us in 2022. It makes our community as a whole stronger!

