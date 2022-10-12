Today’s Weather: 10/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|56
|67
|34
|Berthoud
|0
|54
|73
|37
|Fort Collins
|4
|50
|73
|38
|Greeley
|0
|51
|68
|35
|Laporte
|3
|55
|74
|37
|Livermore
|1
|53
|69
|37
|Loveland
|6
|55
|72
|38
|Red Feather Lakes
|18
|49
|58
|36
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|1
|53
|74
|37
|Wellington
|2
|60
|72
|35
|Windsor
|1
|47
|71
|35
|*As of October 12, 2022 9:00am
