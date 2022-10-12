Today’s Weather: 10/12/22

October 12, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see abundant sunshine. High 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 56 67 34
Berthoud 0 54 73 37
Fort Collins 4 50 73 38
Greeley 0 51 68 35
Laporte 3 55 74 37
Livermore 1 53 69 37
Loveland 6 55 72 38
Red Feather Lakes 18 49 58 36
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 1 53 74 37
Wellington 2 60 72 35
Windsor 1 47 71 35
*As of October 12, 2022 9:00am

