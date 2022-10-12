Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

With the holidays starting to loom on the horizon; everyone is waiting for all the upcoming activities around Town. Of course, Halloween starts us off with fun decorations, parties, and scary good fun. Be sure to let us know your plans here at North Forty News so we can list them here in ‘Happenings”!

Weekly Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

October 19 from 6-8 PM Women of Wellington (WOW) meets at Meridian Trust for their Monthly Meeting. The speaker for this month will be District 3 County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally.

October 21 – Local realtor, Kinzli Real Estate will be handing out free pumpkins from their location rights on Cleveland Ave. One pumpkin per child!

October 22 – MAKO Food Truck Fall Festival featuring Food Trucks, Vendors, Music, and Photos – at Centennial Park from noon to 5 PM. This is all family-friendly fall fun! Food Trucks, Local vendors will be there from 6-8 PM.

October 29 – the Zombie Crawl comes to Wellington! Come dressed as the Walking Dead and get deals at every stop in downtown Wellington. There will be a map available to find your way around and the fun starts at 5 PM. More information is available on Facebook.

November 1 – Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors their monthly Breakfast Networking Meeting starting at 7:30 at Sparge Brewery. The guest speaker for November will be Larimer County Clerk & Recorder, Angela Myers. Come at 7 to order breakfast next door at Slurpz!

For other fun times, check out our three breweries in Wellington. They plan fun events and activities which are often posted on Facebook – check out these links to stay informed! You’ll find everything from yoga, jewelry making, fly tying, group meetings, and many fun events. They also host food trucks for your dining pleasure!

If you have calendar items to be included in this column, please contact Nancy Harrison at 307.421.4473 by phone and text; email nharrison@adventuremedianews.com