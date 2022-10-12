Governor Reports: Making Significant Progress on Improving Colorado’s Infrastructure, Roads & Bridges

Recently, Governor Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew, and local officials will mark the construction to replace the aging Interstate 70 bridge over Harlan Street. The project is part of a larger effort of bridge replacements and repairs in the Denver region and state through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s 10-Year Plan – the plan prioritizes delivering the most critical projects in the state.

CDOT announced recently that Colorado is the recipient of a $100 million grant from the federal government to improve Floyd Hill on I-70 which will expand reliability and safety and improve aspects of the I-70’s Mountain Corridor. CDOT has procured contract and design teams and plans to release additional design details in the coming weeks. This grant – the largest competitive grant that the state has ever received from USDOT – means that the project can get done faster and with more elements included.

This is a project that has been a top Ten Year Plan priority for years without enough funding and now will be largely funded by dollars through Senate Bill 260 – the state’s landmark transportation bill signed last year by Gov. Polis near Floyd Hill, surrounded by a bipartisan and diverse coalition of officials focused on solving transportation issues. Following the signing of this bipartisan legislation, the Governor then toured Colorado Springs to showcase how this new law would make transformational infrastructure investments in the community.

“We are delivering real results when it comes to improving our infrastructure, roads, and bridges. Through our ability to build strong bipartisan coalitions, and work with our federal delegation we are able to responsibly invest funding on projects to help reduce traffic and get Coloradans where they need to go faster and safer,” said Governor Polis.