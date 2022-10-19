Today’s Weather: 10/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 77F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|57
|77
|33
|Berthoud
|1
|59
|78
|36
|Fort Collins
|0
|56
|78
|37
|Greeley
|0
|60
|78
|32
|Laporte
|2
|64
|77
|41
|Livermore
|4
|58
|73
|39
|Loveland
|2
|61
|78
|40
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|56
|62
|39
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|58
|75
|39
|Wellington
|7
|69
|77
|37
|Windsor
|0
|48
|78
|35
|*As of October 19, 2022 9:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment