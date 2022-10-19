Today’s Weather: 10/19/22

October 19, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high of 77F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 57 77 33
Berthoud 1 59 78 36
Fort Collins 0 56 78 37
Greeley 0 60 78 32
Laporte 2 64 77 41
Livermore 4 58 73 39
Loveland 2 61 78 40
Red Feather Lakes 6 56 62 39
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 58 75 39
Wellington 7 69 77 37
Windsor 0 48 78 35
*As of October 19, 2022 9:00am

